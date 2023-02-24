Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.96% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $80,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

