Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Rent-A-Center updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Rent-A-Center Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,172. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 453.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

