Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($7.83) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.23) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.01) to GBX 640 ($7.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.77) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 636.67 ($7.67).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 513.80 ($6.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 565.40 ($6.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 509.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 519.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,670.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

