Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Raised by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.50 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

