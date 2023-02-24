Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/14/2023 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2023 – Cloudflare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $75.00.
- 2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00.
- 2/6/2023 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2023 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $46.00.
- 1/9/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $57.00.
Cloudflare Price Performance
NYSE NET traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.20. 3,984,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
