Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dollar General Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.56.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.02. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

