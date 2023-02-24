Revain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $53.29 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $53.29 million and approximately $379,908.43 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.00 or 0.00423557 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,690.21 or 0.28057218 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.