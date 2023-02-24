Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stake Reduced by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,890 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also

