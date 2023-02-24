Revolve Group’s (RVLV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. Revolve Group has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.