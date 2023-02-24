Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 14.6%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) shares fell 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18. 123,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 77,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rio2 from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

