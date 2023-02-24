Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riskified from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.47. 209,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,596. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $896.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.25. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.