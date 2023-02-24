Robbins Farley Acquires New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robbins Farley bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,990 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175,811 shares of the software company’s stock worth $219,640,000 after purchasing an additional 44,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 25.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 166.7% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 149.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,397 shares of the software company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $24.89 on Friday, hitting $196.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,288. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

