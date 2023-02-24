Robbins Farley Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Robbins Farley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 887,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,728,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 95,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,881. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $103.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.