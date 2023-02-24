Robbins Farley Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Robbins Farley cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.6% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,132,374 shares of company stock valued at $764,071,342. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.07. 2,081,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $380.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

