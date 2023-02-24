Robbins Farley Sells 1,374 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Robbins Farley cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 2.1% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. 1,638,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

