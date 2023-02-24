Robbins Farley Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Robbins Farley decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after acquiring an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after buying an additional 525,069 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,230. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.21. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $300.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

