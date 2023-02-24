Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Down 3.5%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 41,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Robex Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Get Robex Resources alerts:

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.75 million for the quarter. Robex Resources had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.13%.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.