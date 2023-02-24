Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 5,603 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roblox Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RBLX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,046,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,186,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

