Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,375 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up approximately 1.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 3,560,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,647. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $141.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

