Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Increased to GBX 90 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 13,195,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,200. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.