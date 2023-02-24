Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Increased to GBX 90 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 13,195,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,200. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.