Rosenblatt Securities Trims Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Target Price to $132.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $133.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. 172,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,245. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $148.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

