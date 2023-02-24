Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.45.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$18.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.82. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.62 and a 52 week high of C$22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.