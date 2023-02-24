Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.45.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$18.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.82. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.62 and a 52 week high of C$22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.
Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Further Reading
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.