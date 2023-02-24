Royal Bank of Canada Buys 289,510 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.24% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $953,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.91. 146,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $300.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.21.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

