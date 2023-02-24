Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHE.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,218. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.65 and a 1-year high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

