Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 383,335 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.70% of Visa worth $2,337,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of V traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.93. 711,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.83 and its 200-day moving average is $207.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

