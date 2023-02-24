Royal Bank of Canada Sells 741,952 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,274,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 741,952 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,253,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,113,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,159,000 after purchasing an additional 262,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

