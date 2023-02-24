Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at UBS Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.23.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.3 %
RCL opened at $71.71 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.48.
Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.
