Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at UBS Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.3 %

RCL opened at $71.71 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Featured Stories

