Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.81. 226,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 380,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SACH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sachem Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 282,901 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

