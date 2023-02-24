Safe Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $289.36 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $13.89 or 0.00057888 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.65175938 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

