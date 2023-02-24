Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €137.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($145.74) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Safran in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Safran in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($125.53) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Trading Up 0.5 %

SAF stock opened at €134.84 ($143.45) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €113.85. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($71.46) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($98.26).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.