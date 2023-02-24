Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $164.12 on Friday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average is $154.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,193 shares of company stock worth $2,777,899 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 807,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,106,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

