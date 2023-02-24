Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bancorp comprises 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.70% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $26,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SASR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 48,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,641. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

