Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Tops $5.55 on Major Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $25.27 million and $40.85 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $5.55 or 0.00024038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

