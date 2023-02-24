Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) vs. BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Financial Contrast

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 16.18% 8.40% 2.97% BrightSphere Investment Group 24.11% -132.90% 16.60%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 BrightSphere Investment Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Saratoga Investment and BrightSphere Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus target price of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.97%. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.49%. Given Saratoga Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than BrightSphere Investment Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saratoga Investment and BrightSphere Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $70.74 million 4.55 $45.74 million $1.17 23.15 BrightSphere Investment Group $417.20 million 2.50 $100.60 million $2.34 10.74

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. BrightSphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Saratoga Investment pays out 232.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats BrightSphere Investment Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha. The Quant & Solutions segment leverages data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products. The Alternatives segment consists of liquid and differentiated liquid investment strategies that include private equity, real estate and real assets, including forestry, as well as a growing suite of liquid alternative capabilities in areas such as long/short, market neutral and absolute return. The Liquid Alpha segment consists of specialized investment strategies with a focus on alpha-generation across market cycles in United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

