SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,343,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 733% from the previous session’s volume of 281,307 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.00.
SCPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SciPlay from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.40.
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.
