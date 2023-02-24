SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,343,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 733% from the previous session’s volume of 281,307 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SciPlay from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

About SciPlay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SciPlay by 875.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,856 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth $13,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 216.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 455,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SciPlay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,714 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.