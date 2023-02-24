Scotiabank Boosts Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target to C$3.50

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALYA. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Alithya Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

