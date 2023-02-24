Scotiabank Lowers StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SVAUF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.