Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Innospec Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Innospec in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Innospec Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.67. Innospec has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,444,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

