Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.23 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $3,401.63 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00759018 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,204.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

