Seele-N Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $120.15 million and $3.00 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00501658 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,224,087.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

