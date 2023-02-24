Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 100,516 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,516 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.94% of Glacier Bancorp worth $50,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

GBCI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. 50,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

