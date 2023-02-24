Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 168,711 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.94% of Element Solutions worth $36,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Element Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,832,000 after purchasing an additional 740,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after acquiring an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,317,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,247,000 after acquiring an additional 547,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

