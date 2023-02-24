Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 24,340 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 927,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $35,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 76,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.81. 13,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $367.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

