Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 9,137 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.33% of Mercury Systems worth $31,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,943,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after acquiring an additional 359,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,117,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,789,000 after purchasing an additional 487,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,672,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

