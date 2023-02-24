Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for about 0.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Compass Minerals International worth $73,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. 51,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.