Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $32.91 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. 4,913,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,164,385. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

