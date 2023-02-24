Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $48.34 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,963 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $48,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 476.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,022,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.80. 256,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

