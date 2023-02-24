Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $63.76 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.47% of Zebra Technologies worth $63,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $7.52 on Friday, hitting $293.48. The stock had a trading volume of 109,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,317. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.89 and a 200 day moving average of $283.95. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

