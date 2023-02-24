Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,254 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 13.99% of Orthofix Medical worth $53,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
