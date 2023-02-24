Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,254 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 13.99% of Orthofix Medical worth $53,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 3.1 %

Orthofix Medical Profile

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,996. The company has a market capitalization of $405.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.86. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

