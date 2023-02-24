Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,908 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $57,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $110,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.49. 671,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.62. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.58.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,014 shares of company stock worth $6,042,417. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

